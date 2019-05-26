Man and woman charged in relation to deaths of teenage boys

A man and woman have been charged in relation to the deaths of two teenage boys in Sheffield.

Two people arrested on Friday May 24 from a house in Shiregreen have now been charged, and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday 27 May.

Floral tributes and balloons have been left at the scene. Photo - SWNS

It is not yet known with what the man and woman have been charged.

The two teenagers were among six children taken to hospital after emergency services attended a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, at around 7.30am on May 24.

Six children were taken to hospital, but two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, later died.

