This National Grid scheme is currently in its “pre-application” stage and not due to be submitted until November 2026, the Planning Inspectorate details. It would involve a 60km string of pylons carrying an electricity powerline from Chesterfield in northern Derbyshire, through the entire length of the county, round Derby, to Willington.

A major road overhaul, a 60km powerline and a solar farm are three Derbyshire infrastructure projects so large they are being decided by national Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire’s three nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPS) are the A38 junction overhaul through Derby at Kingsway, Markeaton and Little Eaton; the 60km National Grid powerline from Chesterfield to Willington; and the 410-acre Oaklands solar farm between Walton on Trent and Rosliston.

These schemes will not be decided by Derbyshire County Council or Derby City Council or any of the eight district and borough councils, who will instead act only as consultees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the plans are being assessed by Government planning inspectors who will then make a recommendation to central Government, with the relevant Secretary of State to make the final decision.

Chesterfield to Willington powerline

This National Grid scheme is currently in its “pre-application” stage and not due to be submitted until November 2026, the Planning Inspectorate details.

It would involve a 60km string of pylons carrying an electricity powerline from Chesterfield in northern Derbyshire, through the entire length of the county, round Derby, to Willington.

The National Grid says the project forms a vital infrastructure upgrade required nationally and within Derbyshire for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners, including Derbyshire County Council, have raised concerns about the environmental impact of the scheme on many acres of farmland, as well as on historic and protected landmarks and landscapes.

It would be built in six sections stretching from the north of Derbyshire to the south.

Stage one connects Chesterfield and Stretton, followed by Stretton to Ripley, Ripley to Morley, Morley to Ockbrook, Ockbrook to Aston-on-Trent and Aston-on-Trent to Willington.

Oaklands Solar Farm

This scheme is currently at the “recommendation” stage following a Government inspector-led series of public hearings in October last year, set for completion in March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this recommendation a decision would be made by Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change.

If approved, the 50-megawatt scheme, from BayWa r.e. UK, would be capable of powering 35,000 homes, with the project to cover 410-acres of land between Walton and Rosliston in south Derbyshire.

If approved, the development, which could be capable of powering nearly all the homes in the district, would be the largest solar farm in the UK, far beyond the current 250-acre Shotwick Solar Park in Flintshire, Wales.

However, much larger schemes are planned so it faces a temporary position as the UK’s largest, if approved, with a 7,000-acre scheme – 17 times the size – planned north-west of Newark in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners and councillors have lobbied against the scheme, including opposition from Derbyshire County Council and South Derbyshire District Council, who feel the scheme is in the wrong place and would have too large of an environmental impact and see the loss of valuable farmland.

They say industrial roofspace, brownfield sites or lower-quality farmland should be used first.

A38 junctions, Derby

The plan to redevelop three A38 junctions through Derby at Kingsway, Little Eaton and Markeaton have been discussed by national Government since 2019 and have been granted approval twice since then.

The once-priced £250 million scheme from National Highways (formerly Highways England) was approved in January 2021 and then quashed by the High Court in July 2021 following a challenge from campaigners on environmental grounds, before being reapproved in August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A High Court challenge from A38 campaigners saw a judge side in favour of the Government in backing the Derby infrastructure scheme in August 2024 and now a further legal challenge is being drawn up from the Stop the A38 Expansion group.

There has been rumour that the project could be scrapped by the Labour Government administration as part of its plans to plug a £22 billion blackhole, which includes an ongoing review of all current and future Department for Transport schemes – including the Derby plan.

The price of the overall scheme is thought to have increased significantly since its inception, with developments of all sizes having to be reviewed by councils and Government due to rising supply costs.

Campaigners say the loss of trees to make way for the scheme should be retained and that the plan will lead to more pollution during a climate change crisis.

A number of homes have been vacated for years and remain boarded up and derelict next to Markeaton Island ahead of the intended project, with the houses set to be demolished.