A major new industrial development, situated next to Chesterfield’s successful Markham Vale Scheme has been announced.

Nova, based next to the M1 at Junction 29a in Chesterfield is set to be a thriving new base for businesses in the East Midlands.

Nova has been built on 20 years of work creating the neighbouring Markham Vale. Both have been created in partnership between HBD and Devonshire Estates, with a view of creating two well-connected units totalling 730,000 sq ft – spaces that will further boost local employment and the economy.

Nova will be sustainable, with buildings aiming for BREEAM Excellent with PV panels and EV charging. Environmental efforts include 10% biodiversity net gain and improving local habitats at other nearby sites in collaboration with Chesterfield Council.

Greenspace is an important element of the new scheme, with significant planting to include around 5,700 new trees, including more than 2ha of new woodland planting, almost 4ha of new grassland habitat and 2km of new native hedgerow to screen the development. Local residents can be assured that greenery will be a key focus as part of this development and public rights of way will remain.

Two new units are set to be developed at Nova. Unit A will comprise a 230,122 sq ft warehouse, 12,500 sq ft two storey offices, 163 parking spaces, 21 dock levellers, 4 level access doors and= 15m max eaves height.