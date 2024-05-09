Major industrial development at M1 junction announced – next to Chesterfield’s Markham Vale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nova, based next to the M1 at Junction 29a in Chesterfield is set to be a thriving new base for businesses in the East Midlands.
Nova has been built on 20 years of work creating the neighbouring Markham Vale. Both have been created in partnership between HBD and Devonshire Estates, with a view of creating two well-connected units totalling 730,000 sq ft – spaces that will further boost local employment and the economy.
Nova will be sustainable, with buildings aiming for BREEAM Excellent with PV panels and EV charging. Environmental efforts include 10% biodiversity net gain and improving local habitats at other nearby sites in collaboration with Chesterfield Council.
Greenspace is an important element of the new scheme, with significant planting to include around 5,700 new trees, including more than 2ha of new woodland planting, almost 4ha of new grassland habitat and 2km of new native hedgerow to screen the development. Local residents can be assured that greenery will be a key focus as part of this development and public rights of way will remain.
Two new units are set to be developed at Nova. Unit A will comprise a 230,122 sq ft warehouse, 12,500 sq ft two storey offices, 163 parking spaces, 21 dock levellers, 4 level access doors and= 15m max eaves height.
Unit B will include a 466,766 sq ft warehouse, 25,000 sq ft two storey offices, 300 parking spaces, 42 dock levellers, 4 level access doors and 18m max eaves height.The site also boasts a potential workforce of more than 300,000 people within 30 miles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.