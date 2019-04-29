Major firm moves to new base near Chesterfield as part of huge expansion

A major firm has moved to a new base near Chesterfield.

Wholesale tableware supplier, Utopia Tableware, has moved to Langham Park, Temple Normanton, as part of a £15m expansion.

Utopia Tableware is the largest UK based supplier of glass and tableware to the hospitality industry.

It has its headquarters and main warehouse and distribution facility in Chesterfield and a showroom in London.

The new warehouse allows the company to hold more than 30,000 pallets under one roof.

Mark Rammell, owner and CEO at Utopia Tableware, said: “This is a great opportunity for Utopia, it allows us to increase capacity and hold more stock throughout our whole hospitality range. Our total number of distributors has grown rapidly during 2018 and we now have over 1,100 sales representatives promoting our products across the world.

“The new warehouse facility has been purpose built to accommodate our hospitality division and we have also installed additional office space and a showroom at the new unit.”

Utopia has been operating from Holmewood Industrial Park for 10 years and has appointed estate agency Knight Frank to market its two vacant units at the site, following the move to Langham Park.

Rebecca Schofield, Partner at Knight Frank, said: “The sale of One Langham Park is a milestone for Utopia Tableware as it expands the business from three, mid-sized existing premises to consolidate most of its operations under one roof following substantial market share grow in 2018 and the start of 2019, both in the UK and overseas."