The application to build three pairs of semi-detached houses at 17 Babbington Street in Tibshelf was submitted to the Bolsover District Council by Mitchell and Proctor on behalf of Mr Easto on February 2.

The area is currently an overgrown garden with a row of conifers. There is a detached garage within the site which would be demolished to facilitate the development.

The proposals submitted include a mix of two and three-bed houses with additional attic space and parking directly off Babbington Street. Each property would have a private rear garden.

The design and access statement reads: “The application site is within the development envelope of Tibshelf, as defined by the adopted Local Plan for Bolsover District. This policy considers that new urban forms of development will generally be supported in principle, provided they are within the development envelope, and subject to all relevant considerations. The site is within walking distance to the village centre, primary and secondary schools, as well as a range of other services and facilities.

"This development will enhance the immediate area and shall cause no detrimental impacts to the visual amenity of the area.”

After the application has been submitted and site notice put in place, local residents have raised a number of concerns and three public comments against the proposal have already been submitted. Further public comments can be submitted until Tuesday, March 6.

Parking and accessibility issues

Heidi Bailey, who lives on the street said: "There is a major concern with the parking and access for emergency services. This area is already over populated by cars and limited parking. Each average household has around two vehicles, that's not to mention that some household's have vans for work. There are already very limited parking which naturally causes cars and large vans to park on the side of the road.

"In the winter of last year we had an ambulance out which took times longer than should due to the fact they couldn't access the street due to vehicles blocking the entrance to Babington Street. They also had to leave the ambulance in the middle of the road leaving no access in or out for residents of the community. This could have had a fatal impact if they hadn't decided to leave the ambulance in the middle of the road.”

Jessica Knight and John Wathall, whose house overlooks the number 17’s garden, said: “Babbington Street is already overpopulated with vehicles. Vehicles always park alongside the hedgerow belonging to number 17 on Babbington Street due to lack of driveway space.

"Where would the 6 cars that already park there go? Another 6 properties with 1-2 vehicles per home would suggest that there would be parking needed for up to 12 more vehicles. The street is incapable of this.

Residents believe that the conifers offer a level of privacy and improve wellbeing. They fear the new properties would drastically change and impact the visual appearance of Babbington Street.

"Refuse collections have been cancelled due to the bin lorry not being able to access the street. This application proposes that more vehicles will be accessing the area which will result in busier roads, less parking and more noise and pollution.”

Paul Giller added: “On numerous occasions failed waste removal has occurred by Bolsover district council due to the parking situation on Brooke, Haddon and Babbington street and has been mentioned on several occasions the issue for emergency services to provide access in case needed.

"Only last year a fire engine had to wait over 40 minutes to assist with a bird trapped on a TV aerial due to the parking on the surrounding streets, thankfully this wasn't a house fire!”

Privacy

Jessica Knight and John Wathall, added: “We bought our house due to the quiet location. I do not feel that looking out on to six new properties and their gardens is acceptable considering we bought our house due to the quiet location.

Paul Giller said: “The greenery currently in place offers a large green space and means no one is overlooked offering a level of privacy. This will drastically change and impact the visual appearance of Babbington Street.”

Environmental and well-being concerns

Jessica Knight and John Wathall said in their comment: “Number 17 has the largest green space on the street. It has been untouched for so long that the conifers are huge and there are many different animals living in that garden. I have seen squirrels, lots of different birds and even a badger has come out from underneath the hedge.

“There are also bats in the area. I am unaware of where the bats nest, but it is possible that they are nesting in the large conifers and feeding from that area. I suspect that the large hedgerow has bats living in there and I would like this to be checked prior to the removal of trees as bats are a protected species.”

Heidi Bailey added: “The garden of No.17 is the only green space on this street and to take that away will affect not only the birds and animals situated in that green space but a place for children to enjoy in the summer? This has a major effect on mental health decline.

"Currently at the end of the street, there is a fam with livestock, so the construction side of this is not healthy for that farm or livestock. The mess and disruption is also going to affect each and every house opposite No.17. There is a lot of children and a lot of animals on this street which this again is going to cause upset.