Luxury fragrance and skincare retailer opens store at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet

By Gay Bolton
Published 24th Apr 2025, 22:14 BST
A new store selling bath, body and home fragrances is arriving at a shopping centre in Derbyshire this week.

Molton Brown will open its door at McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet on Friday, April 25, 2025.

For more than half a century Molton Brown has been famed for its innovative and memorable scents. The company created Britain’s first luxury fine liquid hand wash.

Molton Brown hold a royal warrant for the supplies of toiletries to Queen Elizabeth II which was granted by the Queen in 2012 and which was renewed by King Charles III in May 2024.

There are nearly 50 Molton Brown stores across the country including one at St Petersgate in Nottingham and one at Meadowhall, Sheffield.

