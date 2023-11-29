Award-winning British country footwear and accessories brand, Fairfax & Favor, is launching a new store in Derbyshire.

The company, which is renowned for its boots and handbags, will open its sixth shop at The Old Town Hall, King Street, Bakewell on Thursday, December 14.

Fairfax & Favor chose Bakewell for its new store because of the town’s rich heritage and tradition which the company feels embodies its ethos perfectly.

Seven employees have been recruited to serve customers in the shop which will offer walk-in and private styling appointments as well as a special birthday appointment package with cake, champagne and a gift from the brand.