Luxury 1930s train the Northern Belle makes a stop in Derbyshire to celebrate coronation

The luxury Northern Belle train carried a special Coronation headboard on Saturday when it took passengers from Derby and Chesterfield to Edinburgh as King Charles was being crowned at Westminster Abbey.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:10 BST

It was a right Royal occasion with red, white and blue bunting lining the gleaming 1930s Pullman-style carriages and Union flags decorating the tables.

Many passengers clamoured to be photographed in front of the locomotive’s headboard which proudly proclaimed ‘King Charles III. God Save the King’.

And all raised a celebration glass of champagne to toast the new King and his Queen Camilla.

It was a right Royal occasion with red, white and blue bunting lining the gleaming 1930s Pullman-style carriages and Union flags decorating the tables. Picture: PAUL COOKSONIt was a right Royal occasion with red, white and blue bunting lining the gleaming 1930s Pullman-style carriages and Union flags decorating the tables. Picture: PAUL COOKSON
A Northern Belle spokesman said: “There was a great carnival atmosphere during the journey. It was a right royal occasion – a Belle of a Coronation aboard Britain’s most luxurious train.”

The luxury Northern Belle train carried a special Coronation headboard on Saturday, May 6. Picture: PAUL COOKSONThe luxury Northern Belle train carried a special Coronation headboard on Saturday, May 6. Picture: PAUL COOKSON
The headboard proudly proclaimed ‘King Charles III. God Save the King’. Picture: PAUL COOKSONThe headboard proudly proclaimed ‘King Charles III. God Save the King’. Picture: PAUL COOKSON
l raised a celebration glass of champagne to toast the new King and his Queen Camilla. Picture: PAUL COOKSONl raised a celebration glass of champagne to toast the new King and his Queen Camilla. Picture: PAUL COOKSON
