Lucy Knowles funeral: Loved ones pay last respects to their ‘bright shining star’ after her death in Chesterfield crash

Lucy, 17, was killed after a car she was travelling in collided with a tree in Holymoorside on April 2.

On Tuesday, May 10, mourners were invited to attend her funeral service at the Chesterfield Crematorium in Brimington.

Lucy’s casket was pulled by two white horses with bright plumes, and decorated with a display of colourful flowers. She entered the crematorium to ‘Someone You Loved’ by Lewis Capaldi, and there was not enough room in the chapel for the large crowd that had gathered.

Lucy was brought to the crematorium in a white carriage pulled by two horses.

During the emotional service, conducted by Jonathan Reeve, he described Lucy as a “bright shining star”, and said she had a “vibrancy that we cannot get across properly today.”

He said that everyone would have a “Lucy-shaped hole” in their life, but encouraged them to “allow that to be a monument, a tribute, a constant reminder of her.”

He also spoke of Lucy’s “fabulous hair”, “beautiful singing voice” and “infectious smile”, as well as an “energy that meant she could drop people’s barriers.”

Lucy worked as a preschool assistant, and Mr Reeve paid tribute to her ability to “be a magnet for kids”. He praised her warmth, which allowed her to “coax the quiet ones out of the corner.”

Lucy tragically passed away after a car she was travelling in crashed in Holymoorside at the start of April.

Mr Reeve also spoke of Lucy’s loyalty. He said that her friendships were “close ones”, and added that “if she loved you, you knew about it.”

During a period of reflection, ‘Gotta Go My Own Way’ by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens was played. This was followed by a moving tribute from Lucy’s aunt, Cheryl, in which she recounted stories of Lucy’s childhood.

Cheryl remembered Lucy coming over for sleepovers, helping her niece find her prom dress, and when Lucy became the first babysitter for her son.

She said that Lucy had “pushed life in every meaningful direction”, and that she was “truly proud” of the “character she had built in such a short time”.

A large crowd of mourners came to Lucy’s funeral, with the chapel unable to hold everyone who wished to pay their respects.

Mr Reeve thanked everyone in attendance for their support on behalf of Lucy’s family before the final song – ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston – was played.

The service concluded shortly after 12.15pm, after which Lucy’s loved ones were invited to celebrate her life at the Lockoford Inn, Tapton.