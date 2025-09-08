Luca in his prom outfit.

A mum has paid a touching tribute to her "beautiful, brave, kind-hearted clever little man, whose smile would light any room, whose wicked sense of humour, massive personality and ability to wrap everyone around his little finger was legendary."

Luca Allan Grippo, who lived in Calow, was just 14 years old when he died last month. He was the youngest son of Tracy Staniforth and Mick Grippo and had an older brother, one half brother and four half sisters.

Tracy said: "Luca was taken way too soon from the many people who loved him but, in his short time with us, Luca touched the lives of so many people."

Luca showed a fighting spirit and determination from the day he was born. He was diagnosed with neonatal meningitis shortly after his birth at Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he was looked after in the special care baby unit.

Luca Grippo had a smile that would light up a room.

The following year Luca underwent surgery at Sheffield Children's Hospital where he had a fundoplication to treat gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, and a gastrostomy. Tracy said: "Despite all his health issues his smile and magnetic personality still shone through."

Luca was only 18 months old when he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy Quadriplegia.

After extensive research his parents thought stem cell therapy would help Luca. However, the treatment in Thailand was costly so Tracy and Mick launched a fundraising appeal. Tracy said: "The response was incredible, everyone who met Luca wanted to help. One man, Scott Timbrell, said he would run the Chesterfield Marathon while pushing Luca the whole distance."

Generous donations meant that the £25,000 appeal target was reached within four months. The three-week stem cell therapy programme was booked and Luca flew out with his parents to Thailand in July 2016.

Tracy said: "The days were long and the treatment quite gruelling.”

Despite his health issues, Luca was exceptionally bright and was given an Eye Gaze aid to support his learning and enable him to communicate his needs and wishes to those around him. As he grew older, Luca could control the lights and television through his Eye Gaze and he loved that feeling of power!

Luca was a popular student at Ashgate Croft School and enjoyed being part of the communities at Fairplay and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

He loved holidays and his favourite destination was Les Orangers Beach Resort in Tunisia. Another popular place with Luca was Skegness where his family had a caravan.

Luca enjoyed swimming in the pool at school or when he was on holiday. Tracy said: "I think it was the freedom that this gave him, especially as he had to spend the majority of his time fastened into his chair."

Nine years ago Luca joined Chesterfield Boccia Club, finding a sport he could play with minimal support, and took part in several competitions.

Luca's great passion was football. His brother Michele was a footballer and Luca would watch him from the touchlines. Luca was thrilled to receive his own football kit from Wingerworth Warriors, the last team that Michele played with.

While he enjoyed watching any football team, Luca's favourite was Chelsea FC. Mourners at his funeral on August 26 were asked to wear royal blue in honour of Luca's love of Chelsea. Tracy said: "The idea for people to wear blue was mine. Luca never managed to attend a Chelsea game but watched all of their matches on the TV and would spend hours watching older games on his Eye Gaze."

Donations at the funeral were in aid of Ashgate Croft School, Fairplay and Chesterfield Boccia Club.