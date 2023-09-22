Loyal dog stays by injured owners side for more than six hours after Peak District fall

Loyal Luna the dog who stayed with her owner after they had a fall while walking in the Peak District. Photo Buxton Mountain Rescye Tebmit

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team were called out to Grinsbrook in Edale at 7.42pm on Tuesday September, 19 they returned back to base at around 2am after a rope rescue which lasted almost six hours.

A spokesperson for BMRT said: “The call was made by a small group of equipped walkers who were at the very top of Grindsbrook Clough, close to the edge path.

“They were out enjoying a walk on a short break to the Peak District National Park, when one of the walkers unfortunately slipped, landed in the stream, injuring a knee and was unable to weight-bear.”

The call came while team members were having a Zoom meeting planning for next year.

The spokesperson said: “The team was rapidly deployed from Edale taking the route over Grindslow Knoll to the casualty.”

Casualty care was provided by team members and as it had taken some time for team members to walk up the hill carrying all the heavy equipment to reach the location, the casualty was feeling the effects of the cold by the time we arrived so was wrapped in a fleecy casualty bag and covered with a box tent to warm up.

Due to the location, it was deemed necessary that a rope rescue system would be required to haul the casualty on the mountain rescue stretcher up the steep heathery, muddy embankment to the path.

The spokesperson said: “The casualty’s loyal dog, Luna, was timid and nervous, and did not want to leave her owner’s side so was given lots of encouragement and fuss to continue.”

Team members then stretchered the casualty down the steep rocky path to Edale via an extraction route bypassing the summit of Grindslow Knoll.

Upon arrival in the village, the casualty was re-assessed and then transported to their accommodation in Mobile 2.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery and thank our team members for their dedication.”