The median pay per week in Chesterfield is £432, which is £80 less than the national average of £512.

HIgh levels of anxiety and lower than average life satisfaction in the borough have been uncovered in a study compiled by residential rehab provider Abbeycarefoundation.com.

Using local authority data, researchers found that 63.43% of the borough’s population have never worked from home and on average work 37 hours a week.

Chesterfield is the second most stressed-out place in the UK according to a new study. (Generic photos of stressed people by Adobe Stock).

Physical inactivity is at 31% and 17.7% of the borough’s population are smokers.

Mansfield was found to the tenth most stressed place in England with Blackpool topping the table.

A spokesperson from the Abbeycarefoundation.com commented: “Modern life has become fast-paced, expensive and often times complicated. These additional stressors can have many adverse impacts on our mental and physical health. Reports have shown that increased stress can cause many people to smoke, drink and take less care of their bodies.

"The research shows a clear correlation of how location, job and personal health can impact mental and physical health. Those with higher wages and better work-life balances will often feel less stress due to having more free time to spend with friends and family, and the ability to also engage in hobbies that they enjoy and find pleasure in outside of their career.