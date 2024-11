Low fares, protected routes and more reliable services for Derbyshire buses with funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The funding has been awarded to the East Midlands Combined County Authority by the Labour Government to invest in bus services across Derbyshire, Derby, Nottinghamshire and Nottingham with the aim of keeping bus fares down, protecting local routes and delivering more reliable services.

East Midlands’ Labour Mayor, Claire Ward, said: “Improving our bus services is about more than just getting people from A to B. It’s about transforming lives and communities.

“This funding is a fantastic opportunity to connect people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, making it easier to access jobs, skills training, health appointments, and our incredible tourist attractions.

East Midlands Combined County Authority's Mayor Claire Ward

“Reliable, affordable buses are the lifeblood of our region, bringing people closer to opportunity and helping businesses to thrive.”

The £40m is part of the Government’s wider allocated £955m of funding to support bus services until 2026 with £712m going to local authorities to improve bus services, and a further £243 million to be made available for bus operators.

EMCCA, which is now regarded as the lead authority on local transport, says it will be working across the region with key partners to transform transport for people who live, work and do business or visit the region.

This work includes plans to deliver improvements to routes, ticketing, and passenger information, plus making transport connections better across the region.

The investment might be welcomed by bus passengers facing a potential increase in the single bus fare cap from £2 to £3 which was revealed in the recent Autumn Budget at the end of October after the £2 single bus fare cap had been introduced by the previous Conservative Government to address the cost of living crisis.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport at Conservative-led Derbyshire County Council, had been disappointed to see the scrapping of the £2 bus fare cap which she said had encouraged more people to travel by bus and had helped people to better manage daily travel costs and expenses.

The Conservative-controlled county council has also been rolling out a £47m Bus Improvement Plan which has seen an 8.4per cent increase in passengers since 2022 and two new bus stations along with work at eight other locations to promote public transport and help reduce congestion and CO2 emissions.

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward added: “By working closely with councils and operators, we’ll make sure every penny of this funding makes a difference, creating a bus network that our communities can depend on and be proud of.

“Together, we’re building a region where everyone has the chance to succeed.”

The mayor has also recently announced that more than 10,000 free bus journeys have been made by 16 to 18 year-old students from Derbyshire’s High Peak Borough thanks to a travel scheme set up by EMCCA and Derbyshire County Council offering free bus travel to students commuting to Greater Manchester’s Further Education colleges.

EMCCA includes representatives from Derbyshire County and Derby City councils, and Nottinghamshire County and Nottingham City councils, and was launched this year under a devolution deal with a guaranteed funding stream of £1.14bn for 30-years, and with devolved powers around transport, housing, skills and adult education, economic development and net zero targets.