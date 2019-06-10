Loving tributes paid to Wingerworth brothers who were 'best mates'

Loving tributes have been paid to two Wingerworth brothers who were 'best mates'.

Steven Marshall, 40, died on May 22 and his brother Andrew passed away in January last year, aged 39.

Steven and Andrew Marshall, aged six.

The inseparable pair were both born with muscular dystrophy - an incurable disease which eventually leads to weakening of the muscles, heart and lungs.

Despite their condition, Steven and Andrew never let it stop them from doing anything they wanted.

Their dad, Graham Marshall, who used to run an electrical shop in Clay Cross, 76, said: "They were very, very close.

"They were like best mates - they did everything together.

"They were both good lads.

"When Andrew died Steven was lost without him."

Steven and Andrew lived in Clay Cross for most of their lives before moving to Wingerworth in 2007.

Steven worked for Motor World first as a sales assistant and then a branch manager before going to volunteer at the Law Centre in Chesterfield.

While Andrew worked at Thorntons in Belper for around 12 years.

The brothers loved cycling and motor sport.

When they reached their late 20s their condition gradually began to get worse, causing them to lose mobility and be confined to a wheelchair.

Despite their struggles, they showed great determination to live the best lives that they could.

They loved their jobs and were very dedicated and adored their dad Graham and mum Margaret, 74.

Steven and Andrew both died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on the Manvers Ward.

"All the staff on the Manvers Ward were excellent," Graham added.

Graham and Margaret will be fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK and are asking for donations for the charity.

Steven's funeral takes place on Friday at 1pm at All Saints Church, Wingerworth, followed by burial in the church cemetery.

The brothers leave parents Graham and Margaret, sisters Susan, Sally and Joanne, brothers-in-law Michael, David and Steven, nieces Laura, Emma, Rebecca and Charlotte, nephews Jack and Joshua.