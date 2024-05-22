Loving Staffy cross Lola - in the care of Chesterfield RSPCA for seven months - is looking for a forever home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charity workers in Chesterfield are seeking a forever home for a Staffy cross dog who has been in their care for seven months.

Lola was brought into the RSPCA shelter on Spital Lane as a one-year-old stray who was rescued by a dog warden. She cowered, slunk and shrunk into the shadows but under the dedicated care of animal welfare workers, Lola is now a lovable dog who curls on laps and kisses faces.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer for RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said: “She is an anxious dog who takes a little time to trust but once she does she is loving and affectionate. With being found as a stray so young and from being in our care for so long she has not had the best start.

"She did get adopted in July last year which sadly did not work out for her so was returned back to us.”

Lola is a Staffy cross who has been in the care of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA for seven months.

An appeal was posted on the RSPCA’s page on Facebook in an attempt to find Lola a new home. Rachel Firth commented: “She is beautiful. I’m glad she’s got her spark back and I so hope she gets her forever home.” Heather Kruger wrote: “Beautiful Lola I hope you find the best loving home that you deserve soon.”

Steph said: “Unfortunately, following my post earlier this week we have sadly not had any suitable applications for her.”

Lola will need an experienced owner in an adult-only household who can teach her how to play and how to like other dogs.

Steph added: “The other long stay dog we have in our care is a French Bulldog called Bella who in fact has been with us for 400 days so far.”

Bella is friendly, loving with excellent house etiquette who is looking for an experienced owner and a quiet home. Six-year-old Bella has a medical condition.