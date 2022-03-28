Loving messages from Derbyshire families celebrate 52 of the best mums

In celebration of Mother’s Day, we asked you to post a picture of your mum on the Derbyshire Times Facebook site and tell us why she is the best.

There were touching stories of women who had raised large families on their own and of mums who supported their children through health issues.

Holly Wood posted thanks to a special woman in her life, saying: “She adopted me and it took years and a lot of hard work and patience to get over my trauma and fears, many a sleepless night for her and she’s still here for me now. I’ve made bad decisions and she’s let me learn the hard way yet she’s always been there for me. I’m so grateful for her and appreciate everything she’s done.”

There were lot of tributes to mums who are no longer around to celebrate Mother’s Day but will never be forgotten.

Destine Bagshaw said: “The woman who took me on at 17 and became my mum , died 11 years ago, today. I miss her wit. And I miss her guidance. I love you mum xx”

'My rock' Margaret Brobbin posts: "My lovely Mum who is 93 next month. She's had some tough times in her life but just got on with it. She's been my rock for 62 years - love you Mum xxx"

Helps everyone Louise Keating writes: "My wonderful Mum, Val Allen. She always does everything for everyone else and puts herself last. Mum time is now to let us do things for you and look after you. Love Kat and me xx and Orla!!"

Beautiful angel Angie Louise comments: "My beautiful mummy who is now my beautiful angel. She looked after my dad when he had cancer up until he died. It took her a few years to get over losing him but then she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After a brave fight against it she lost the battle seven years ago. She's loved and missed each and every day by us all xx"

Selfless carer Louise Boussobeine writes: "My amazing Mum, Elaine Campbell - so selfless caring for my elderly father daily and forgetting to care for herself x love you so much."