Family and friends have celebrated the 100th birthday of a great-grandmother whom they describe as a “lovely, kind-hearted beautiful person.”

Isabella Howkins – who is known as Bella – was surrounded by her nearest and dearest at a party in Brimington Care Centre where she has lived for 14 months. She attributes her long life to having Scottish blood.

Born at Beith in North Ayrshire, Bella moved to Middlecroft in Staveley when she was a child. Bella left school when she was 14, worked for a short spell as a housekeeper in Blackpool, followed by employment at Staveley Works, a clippie on Corporation buses and as an operative in the cotton mill department at Robinsons until retirement.

She was 22 when she married Charlie Howkins, whom she met through her brother Jim Fulton. Bella and Charlie started married life in Kingsley Avenue, Birdholme before moving to St Augustine’s Mount. They had two children, who were followed by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Bella, who was widowed 26 years ago, enjoys spending time with her great-grandchildren and pampering sessions.