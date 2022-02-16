“Loved” Derbyshire showjumper died when horse clipped fence, inquest hears

Experienced rider Danielle Meehan, 32, was killed on July 14 last year while training with a coach on her horse Lily.

Sales executive and experienced rider from the age of 12 Danielle had requested a show jumping training session as she had not been performing well at events.

However on the day of her death beloved horse Lily “made a mistake” and clipped a box fence during a jump - sending the Danielle into a somersault which caused “catastrophic injuries”.

Sean Meehan, Danielle’s father, paid tribute to his daughter at her inquest, describing her as “completely dedicated to the sport”.

He said: “She was doing what she loved and she was loved.”

On July 14 last year Danielle met trainer Becky Mullan Feroze at her livery stables Old Farm, in Ripley for a 6.30am lesson.

However while riding in a “straight line” in a cross-country combination of jumps Dani’s beloved horse of eight years Lily “made a mistake”.

In evidence read out to Chesterfield Coroners Court, Ms Mullan Feroze described the moment of the tragic accident.

She said: “Dani came to the first part of the combination and was locked into a straight line.

“The horse’s ears were pointed upwards, Dani continued in a straight line but Lily made a mistake and clipped the box fence with her leg.

“It sent Dani into a somersault and rotational fall - I saw Lily go into the air and both her and Dani fell behind the horse box.

“I am unsure whether Lily landed on Dani - when I reached Dani Lily had cantered off.”

Ms Mullan Feroze placed unresponsive Danielle into the recovery position and an air ambulance arrived seven minutes later.

However nothing could be done and coroner Ms Evans added: “Danielle was found to have died on July 14 and 7.47am.”

A postmortem examination found the fall had caused “catastrophic injuries” and Danielle died of severe brain injuries.

In evidence read out to Chesterfield Coroners Court Danielle’s partner of 11 years Christopher Kent described the Belper girl as “the most driven, dedicated, brave and the nicest person you could ever wish to meet”.

He said most of her weekends were spent taking riding lessons while her evenings were dedicated to mucking out Lily’s stables.

A jury at Danielle’s inquest recorded a verdict of death by misadventure.

Speaking afterwards dad Sean said: “We take comfort that Danielle did not suffer - no actions could have changed the course of events.

“Rotational falls do happen and there are a handful of fatalities every year.”

Sean added that more research was needed into rotational falls, adding: “If one rider is saved that makes all the difference.”

On April 10 - which would have been Danielle’s 33rd birthday - Sean and other cyclists are riding 80km raising money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of Danielle.

They will set out from Markeaton Park in Derby - to make a donation and support the ride click HERE.