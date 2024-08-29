Love Your Local: We take a look inside Chesterfield's award-winning Chesterfield Arms
Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:00 BST
As part of the series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit the award-winning Chesterfield Arms in the town.
We caught up with Josh and Emma to find out what makes their pub so popular and the secrets to their success – including the story behind Chesterfield’s smallest brewery!
Love Your Local: Chesterfield Arms
Josh and Emma Clarke have been at the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road, since October 2017. Photo: Brian Eyre
Love Your Local: Chesterfield Arms
The pub has won numerous awards and boasts its own in-house brewery Photo: Brian Eyre
Love Your Local: Chesterfield Arms
A traditional cask ale pub, the most popular pints are Bass, Timothy Taylor's Landlord and their own Twisted Pale Photo: Brian Eyre
Love Your Local: Chesterfield Arms
The pub is a haven for real ale lovers and attracts beer lovers from across the town, county and further afield Photo: Brian Eyre
