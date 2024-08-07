Love Your Local: take a look inside Chesterfield's Sun Inn pub

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:07 BST
As part of a series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit the award-winning Sun Inn on West Bars in Chesterfield.

We caught up with landlord Daniel Denton to find out what makes his bar so popular with the regulars – and why they’ve had to keep the music playing in the haunted pub to keep its ghostly residents happy!

Landlord Daniel Denton has been running the Sun, in Chesterfield for almost five years.

1. Love your local: The Sun Inn

Landlord Daniel Denton has been running the Sun, in Chesterfield for almost five years. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Daniel thinks his bar is the town's most haunted pub, with regular ghostly goings on reported at the inn - where it is said a coachman was once murdered and thrown down the well!

2. Love your local: The Sun Inn

Daniel thinks his bar is the town's most haunted pub, with regular ghostly goings on reported at the inn - where it is said a coachman was once murdered and thrown down the well! Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The bar has rock nights on a Wednesday, karaoke on Thursday and DJs on Friday and Saturday. The Sun's ghostly regulars love the music too and after the pub's fire alarm kept going off during lockdown - even when disconnected - a psychic advised Daniel to keep the juekbox on 24 hours to soothe the restless spirits.

3. Love your local: The Sun Inn

The bar has rock nights on a Wednesday, karaoke on Thursday and DJs on Friday and Saturday. The Sun's ghostly regulars love the music too and after the pub's fire alarm kept going off during lockdown - even when disconnected - a psychic advised Daniel to keep the juekbox on 24 hours to soothe the restless spirits. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The bar has a loyal set of regulars, with Daniel saying he knows 90% of the people who come into his pub - and what they want to drink

4. Love your local: The Sun Inn

The bar has a loyal set of regulars, with Daniel saying he knows 90% of the people who come into his pub - and what they want to drink Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice