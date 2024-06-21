We caught up with owner Michael Walker to talk about what makes the bar so popular and while locals love the Junction.
Have a look inside as these great photos show what the pub is all about..
1. Love your local - The Junction Bar
Alex Kallai mixing up one of the bar's popular cocktailsPhoto: Brian Eyre
2. Love your local - The Junction Bar
The Junction Bar can be found at the bottom of Chatsworth Road, in Chesterfield.Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Love your local - The Junction Bar
Alex Kallai, Michael Walker and Megan Carson are part of the 20 strong team that works at the Junction and are key to its successPhoto: Brian Eyre
4. Love your local - The Junction Bar
The Junction offers a great selection of cocktails, as well as real ales and its own Juinction Lager in collaboration with Purity Brewing.Photo: Brian Eyre