Love Your Local: take a look inside Chesterfield's Junction bar

Phil Bramley
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
As part of the series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit Chesterfield’s popular Junction bar on the famous Brampton Mile.

We caught up with owner Michael Walker to talk about what makes the bar so popular and while locals love the Junction.

Have a look inside as these great photos show what the pub is all about..

Alex Kallai mixing up one of the bar's popular cocktails

Alex Kallai mixing up one of the bar's popular cocktailsPhoto: Brian Eyre

The Junction Bar can be found at the bottom of Chatsworth Road, in Chesterfield.

The Junction Bar can be found at the bottom of Chatsworth Road, in Chesterfield.Photo: Brian Eyre

Alex Kallai, Michael Walker and Megan Carson are part of the 20 strong team that works at the Junction and are key to its success

Alex Kallai, Michael Walker and Megan Carson are part of the 20 strong team that works at the Junction and are key to its successPhoto: Brian Eyre

The Junction offers a great selection of cocktails, as well as real ales and its own Juinction Lager in collaboration with Purity Brewing.

The Junction offers a great selection of cocktails, as well as real ales and its own Juinction Lager in collaboration with Purity Brewing.Photo: Brian Eyre

