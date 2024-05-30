Sam Taylor has posted on Instagram where he has 4,000 followers: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa!” followed by heart and palm tree emojis.
The 23-year-old singleton will be looking for his perfect match in the Mallorcan villa, watched by millions of viewers when the new series of Love Island starts on June 3.
Sam, who works at a salon in Sheffield, said: “You wouldn’t look at me as a tall guy covered in tattoos and think that I make girls’ hair look pretty for a living.”
His charisma and conversational skills will stand him in good stead with the girls on Love Island. Sam said: “I’d like to think I’ve got lots of depth and substance which should hopefully help me out when trying to find a connection. I will definitely bring lots of energy but can also have deep conversations so will bring both of those sides of my personality to the villa.”
So what attributes is Sam looking for in his perfect date? “Manners are an important thing for me but also someone with good communication. Looks wise, I like a girl with a good smile.”
Sam’s dream woman is Margot Robbie and if he had to choose other celebrities to join him in the Love Island villa, he would pick Megan Fox who he says is hot and Yung Filly to make him laugh.
Maya Jama will host the 11th series of Love Island which starts on Monday at 9pm on ITV, ITV2, ITVX and STV.
The last series attracted over three million viewers across all devices and the Love Island final was the most watched programme for 16-34s on any channel. The series garnered 1.4 billion video views across all platforms and 56+ million likes on official Love Island content.