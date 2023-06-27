News you can trust since 1855
A bloody finger, or foxglove, gives you a welcome on your start around the garden.A bloody finger, or foxglove, gives you a welcome on your start around the garden.
Look inside the stunning Chesterfield garden that has raised over £10,000 for charity

This weekend a garden on Old Road, Brampton, was opened to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme’s open gardens.
By James Salt
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

The National Garden Scheme sees stunning gardens open to the public, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty and tranquillity of nature's splendour. Visitors are asked for an entry fee which goes to charity, and at Old Road, you could also grab a hot drink and a cake.

Through the remarkable generosity of garden owners, volunteers, and visitors, the scheme has contributed an impressive sum of over £67 million to nursing and health charities. In 2022 alone, their beneficiaries, which include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Parkinson's UK, Carers Trust, and The Queen's Nursing Institute, received a substantial donation of £3.11 million.

Julia Stubbs, who works incredibly hard all year round to prepare her garden for the event, said: “This is the 9th year we’ve had an open garden, we started off doing it ourselves as we weren’t in the National Garden Scheme, we’ve only been doing that for the last six years.”

Talking about her motivations to open the garden up to the public, Julia said: “We’d had people at Ashgate Hospice, as many people have, so we just decided to do something to give something back. Mum said at the time - ‘do you think if we opened the garden anyone would come?’ We had 500 people last year over the four days and we’ve raised over £10,000 so far from the entry fee and teas or coffee. I also sell propagate plants, and we make quite a lot of money out of that as well.”

Other than raising money, open gardens like this one in Chesterfield have other benefits, as Julia explains: “Really it’s not just about that - it’s about the people who come, some people are isolated and live on their own, it’s a bit company for them, it’s a community. Yesterday we got people dragging chairs up to one table and all sitting together, and it’s lovely to see people chatting and getting on. For some people, it’s their main outing in summer and they look forward to it all year.”

The open garden on Old Road has been welcoming visitors for the last 9 years.

1. Chesterfield Open Garden

The open garden on Old Road has been welcoming visitors for the last 9 years. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Tables and chairs are spread throughout the idyllic gardens so you can enjoy a tea or coffee, or perhaps some cake too!

2. Tea or coffee?

Tables and chairs are spread throughout the idyllic gardens so you can enjoy a tea or coffee, or perhaps some cake too! Photo: Derbyshire Times

There's plenty of wildlife around too.

3. A bird house

There's plenty of wildlife around too. Photo: Derbyshire Times

There's a wide variety of plants and shrubs around the garden, like this beautiful white rose.

4. White rose

There's a wide variety of plants and shrubs around the garden, like this beautiful white rose. Photo: Derbyshire Times

