Look at these 29 real ale pubs in Chesterfield on the radar of CAMRA's first walkabout festival

The town’s branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have organised a two-day walkabout on Friday, February 4, and Saturday, February 5, to support pubs in their recovery from the financial hardship of Covid lockdowns.

Nearly 30 pubs in the three clusters of Brampton, town centre and Whittington Moor are taking part in the initiative which replaces CAMRA’s annual beer festival at the Winding Wheel.

The walkabout is aimed at spreading drinkers across the town, rather than having a large number gathering in one place.

Pubs will be offering ‘tap takeovers’ by different breweries, live music and street food vendors.

Customers can get up to date beer selections, a map, bus timetables and a list of what is available at each pub through a QR code.

For further details, visit the Chesterfield CAMRA website.

1. The Real Ale Corner Start your visit to the Brampton circuit watering holes with a visit to micropub The Real Ale Corner, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 3AD. Cheryl Bates comments in a Google review: "Great choice of beers whether on handpull, or can/bottle." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Rose and Crown Rose and Crown, 104 Old Road, Chesterfield, S40 2QT, is described by Thomas Lloyd in a review on Google: "Great pub. Great selection of beer served in a Covid safe but friendly manner." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Anchor The Anchor, Factory Street, Brampton, Chesterfield, S40 2FW. Annie Beresford posts on Google: "Always a good pint for real ale and the staff are very welcoming." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Tramway Tavern Tramway Tavern, 192 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2AT. Jerry Wright posts on Google reviews: "Great pub for beer fans. Always a good range on - but what makes the Tramway stand out is that the bar staff always know about the beers." Photo: Google Photo Sales