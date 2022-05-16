Look at these 23 great photos of revellers at the latest Chesterfield Aquarius nightclub reunion revisiting the good times 50 years on

The nostalgic get-together was hosted at the town’s Real Time Live venue on Saturday.

Neil Anderson, organiser, said: “It was a fantastic feeling to be able to celebrate the Aquarius once more – 50 years after it originally opened in 1972. The night was also a celebration of our success landing £70,000 of Heritage Fund cash for our project which will restore and make publicly available hundreds of never seen before photos from the original club taken by inhouse photographer David Miller.”

Volunteers are now being sought to help catalogue this rare collection, with full training given – for free.

The project is also actively seeking memories of the Aquarius to create oral history stories of former staff, party goers and people who performed there.

If you would like to volunteer your services to help archive the photos or can provide memories of the Aquarius, contact Richard Godley, project officer, via email at: [email protected] or call 07854 646742.

