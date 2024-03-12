Emily Brooks, Rachel Smith, Charlotte Dewberry and Anna Bavilacqua have fun making cookies for Comic Relief at Brimington Junior School in 2009.Emily Brooks, Rachel Smith, Charlotte Dewberry and Anna Bavilacqua have fun making cookies for Comic Relief at Brimington Junior School in 2009.
Emily Brooks, Rachel Smith, Charlotte Dewberry and Anna Bavilacqua have fun making cookies for Comic Relief at Brimington Junior School in 2009.

Look at these 18 fantastic photos of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day in Derbyshire down the years

Red Noses at the ready – It’s Comic Relief this week and big-hearted Derbyshire people will be digging deep to raise money for charity.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:16 GMT

Whether you’re running an event or watching the action on television on Friday, March 15, the day promises to be a fun-filled occasion for a good cause.

Let us know if you have a Comic Relief fundraiser lined up or send in photos and details to: [email protected]

Meanwhile, here are 20 of our favourite Red Nose Day photos from down the years. Who do you recognise on them?

Red Nose Day fun at Sunshine nursery in Chesterfield in 2011.

1. Chesterfield

Red Nose Day fun at Sunshine nursery in Chesterfield in 2011. Photo: Terry Walden

Shannon Hoggins, Casey-Jay Kellett and Olivia Kirk at Grassmoor Primary School's clown tai chi for Comic Relief in 2007.

2. Grassmoor

Shannon Hoggins, Casey-Jay Kellett and Olivia Kirk at Grassmoor Primary School's clown tai chi for Comic Relief in 2007. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Georgia Strong, Hayley Hollis, Liam Staniforth took part in a sponsored sing at Highfield Hall School, Newbold in aid of Comic Relief in 2007.

3. Newbold

Georgia Strong, Hayley Hollis, Liam Staniforth took part in a sponsored sing at Highfield Hall School, Newbold in aid of Comic Relief in 2007. Photo: Bernard Jones

Staff at C S C's office in Chesterfield got into the spirit of Red Nose Day in 2011.

4. Chesterfield

Staff at C S C's office in Chesterfield got into the spirit of Red Nose Day in 2011. Photo: Terry Walden

