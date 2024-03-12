Whether you’re running an event or watching the action on television on Friday, March 15, the day promises to be a fun-filled occasion for a good cause.
Let us know if you have a Comic Relief fundraiser lined up or send in photos and details to: [email protected]
Meanwhile, here are 20 of our favourite Red Nose Day photos from down the years. Who do you recognise on them?
1. Chesterfield
Red Nose Day fun at Sunshine nursery in Chesterfield in 2011. Photo: Terry Walden
2. Grassmoor
Shannon Hoggins, Casey-Jay Kellett and Olivia Kirk at Grassmoor Primary School's clown tai chi for Comic Relief in 2007. Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Newbold
Georgia Strong, Hayley Hollis, Liam Staniforth took part in a sponsored sing at Highfield Hall School, Newbold in aid of Comic Relief in 2007. Photo: Bernard Jones
4. Chesterfield
Staff at C S C's office in Chesterfield got into the spirit of Red Nose Day in 2011. Photo: Terry Walden