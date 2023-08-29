Dr Rodney Curtis, 86, and Brigid, 81, were joined by three generations at the Gate Inn, in Tansley, a few weeks on from their official 60th anniversary on August 10, which they marked with trip to Somerset and a cruise on the Manchester Ship Canal.

Though both are now enjoying well-earned retirement, they may be well remembered by generations in the community too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodney was a GP at Lime Grove Medical Centre from 1966 until the late-2000s, then worked ten years as a locum in various local surgeries, while ‘Biddy’ taught at St Giles Primary School in Starkholmes until she was 60.

Rodney and Biddy Curtis marked their 60th wedding anniversary this month. (Photo: Hannah Lakin)

Daughter Hannah Lakin said: “Mum jokingly said she felt surprised at reaching this anniversary and then decided it was exciting.

“They have a great sense of humour and are very patient, loving and caring. They are very young at heart and always up for fun.”

The couple are practically lifelong companions. Biddy grew up in the house that backed on to Rodney’s and became a schoolfriend of his sister’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing strong Christian beliefs, they courted for three years before marrying in 1963 in Ashstead, Surrey – Biddy in a dress she had made herself.

The happy couple on their wedding day in Surrey in 1963. (Photo: Hannah Lakin)

Rodney initially worked at Guildford Hospital, and Biddy at a nearby school, before he landed the job in Matlock and they relocated north.

Hannah said: “They fell in love with Derbyshire and didn’t want to go back. Mum loved it up here. She loved the people and the slower pace of life and liked the countryside.”

Their wish for a big family was fulfilled by seven children, now aged 57 to 37, then ten grandchildren, aged eight to 30, and four great-grandchildren – the youngest nine months old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most are still in Derbyshire, close to the home in Starkholmes which Rodney and Biddy had designed and built in the 1970s on a plot of land with views over Matlock Bath.

While none of the family followed Rodney into practising medicine, there are two teachers, a hospital worker and a Derbyshire County Council employee continuing the tradition of public service, alongside siblings in construction and business.

Hannah, a special educational needs teacher in Ashbourne, said: “I think that we saw the long hours that dad put in and we could hear him get up in the middle of the night for home visits.

“Mum and dad are both very hard working and dedicated. They have been amazing parents. I don't know how they juggled working, caring and supporting us. They have always been there for help and advice and seen us through various ups and downs of life.”

The years have not slowed them down yet. Avid Derby County supporters, they have visited most football grounds in the country with son, Luke, who has Down's Syndrome and lives with them, and they remain active in church circles.