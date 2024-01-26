Long-serving Derbyshire Sailor named ‘Maritime Reservist of the Year’ by Royal Navy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long-serving Lieutenant Commander (Lt Cdr) Jenny Sanderson, 59, of Chilwell-based HMS Sherwood, was named ‘Maritime Reservist of the Year’ for 2023 due to exceptional achievement, performance, and dedication to her country.

Her significant contributions and exemplary service have led the Reservist, who lives in Ashbourne, Derbyshire, to be described as “the epitome of a Maritime Reserves leader”.

Beyond the call of duty

Lt Cdr Sanderson, of HMS Sherwood

Last year Lt Cdr Sanderson, an experienced Reservist with 36 years’ service, went above and beyond what was asked of her as Executive Officer to relieve the extra pressure placed on HMS Sherwood due to a transformation of the RNR’s operating structure.

Not only did she assume additional responsibilities to ensure the training and engagement functions of the East Midlands’ only RNR unit continued to run smoothly, but she also mentored members of the ship’s company in their new management tasks.

This was despite Lt Cdr Sanderson still getting to grips with the Executive Officer role, which she took up in 2022.

On top of that, she temporarily took on the position of Executive Officer at sister unit HMS Forward, Birmingham, during another period of rapid change, and later volunteered at very short notice for a task to provide critical support to Royal Navy activity.

Mark Goldby, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, presenting the trophy to Lt Cdr Sanderson

Reserve Forces play a critical role in national defence and security, from countering threats, peacekeeping, and humanitarian efforts abroad, to supporting communities and national resilience at home.

Muriel Hocking Trophy

Commander Kathryn Jacques, Commanding Officer, HMS Sherwood, said: “Lt Cdr Sanderson is the epitome of a Maritime Reserves leader.

“Her professionalism and dedication as Executive Officer have supported both HMS Sherwood and HMS Forward Ships’ Companies through a challenging year of personnel changes, allowing both units to continue to deliver the force generation and regional engagement required by the Royal Navy.

“When asked this autumn she then promptly changed course to support urgent operational tasking applying her many years of operational skills and knowledge directly to UK Defence outputs.

“I’m very proud to see her awarded the Commodore Muriel Hocking Trophy for Maritime Reservist of the Year; truly well-deserved recognition of her significant contribution to the Royal Navy Reserves.”

Lt Cdr Jenny Sanderson, originally from Portsmouth, added: “I was completely surprised, but absolutely delighted to be awarded the Commodore Muriel Hocking Trophy as the Maritime Reservist of the Year.

“Since October 1987, the Royal Naval Reserve has been a significant and important part of my life. Being part of the Maritime Reserves has been a worthwhile and rewarding career; this year has been particularly busy supporting both HMS Sherwood and HMS Forward as Executive Officer as well as having the opportunity to support an urgent operational tasking.

“This award has made me feel enormously proud of my achievements which have only been accomplished by the loyal support from my shipmates and unswerving support from my family.”

Lt Cdr Sanderson joined the RNR in 1987, moving to HMS Sherwood in 2005. She counts experiencing the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in the 1990s and a research exercise to Canada in 2008 as her service highlights to date.

Our people add value

Stuart Williams OBE is the Chief Executive of the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, which champions, supports, and enables Reserve Forces and Cadets across the region.

He said: “Congratulations to Lt Cdr Sanderson for winning this prestigious accolade. We are very proud that the 2023 Maritime Reservist of the Year comes from the East Midlands.

“3,000 Reservists reside in the East Midlands making immeasurable contributions to society. We say it often because it is so true – our people add value.”