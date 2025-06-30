Long-derelict former riverside hotel in Derbyshire town could be set for a new lease of life - but owner needs to extend £10m floodwall

A long-derelict riverside hotel in a Derbyshire town could be set for a new lease of life, but the owner would need to pay to extend a £10 million floodwall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Railway Inn in Bakewell Road, Matlock, on the banks of the River Derwent, has been vacant for nine years but could now be reopened as a restaurant called The Moot Oak.

Plans filed by Trevor Milner, founder of 4×4 parts company Milner Off Road – now based in Old Road, Darley Dale – would see the former 19th-century hotel in Matlock town centre reopened and extended with a restaurant complete with riverside decking and paved roadside courtyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the restaurant extension would create 10 new jobs, according to the plans.

The former Railway Inn pub in Bakewell Road, Matlock.

Derbyshire Dales District Council will make a decision on the plans in the next few months.

This comes six years after a previous iteration of plans to reopen and extend the former inn, also from Mr Milner, including a two-storey riverside balcony, was rejected by district council planners in March 2019 due to its scale and harm and impact on the Matlock Bridge Conservation Area.

Documents submitted by Mr Milner detail that the renovations to the former Greene King venue would include a mandatory requirement by the Environment Agency to “reconstruct” the River Derwent floodwall to include the part of the hotel site fronting the waterway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Environment Agency completed a £10 million rebuild of the 30 metres of the floodwall stemming from Matlock Bridge in 2023, following significant damage sustained during Storm Franklin in February 2022, which caused numerous homes and businesses to flood.

Planning documents detail: “The owners of the site propose the total refurbishment of the Victorian inn, and integral to this to erect a new restaurant building towards the rear of the site to extend the floorspace and maximise the potential of the riverside location, creating an economically viable and sustainable business and introducing a new level of hospitality to the town.

“The level of investment required is high as the proposed works incorporate the reconstruction of the flood prevention wall to the benefit of the town, as now required by the Environment Agency.

“To this can be added the considerable costs that have already been accrued due to the inordinate delay Mr Milner has experienced in the processing of this application [with this iteration discussed with officials in 2019, six years ago], largely as a result of the pandemic and the excessive workload at the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Milner is prepared to take on board these additional costs and, upon receiving planning approval, is in a position to implement the proposed development forthwith.”

The plans detail Mr Milner’s “exemplary” history in restoring period buildings and neglected sites.

This includes the Fishpond Hotel in South Parade, Matlock Bath, opposite the Peak District Lead Mining Museum, and The High Tor Hotel – formerly Collingwood Lodge – off Dale Road, close to Matlock, which reopened in 2012 after a £3 million renovation.

Designs submitted with the plans show a riverside deck overhanging the floodwall with the restaurant extension clad in zinc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Bakewell Road, a courtyard paved in York stone would be created with new tree planting and raised flowerbeds.

Papers submitted by Mr Milner detail: “The development scheme as proposed will finally realise the regeneration of this key town centre site.

“The proposed scheme makes an asset of both frontages, the eastern riverside of the River Derwent and the town centre thoroughfare that is Bakewell Road.”