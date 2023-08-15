News you can trust since 1855
Location of new banking hub in Derbyshire town is unveiled in planning application

A new banking hub’s location in Clay Cross has been disclosed in a planning application.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

The hub will be housed in the former Fultons Food discount supermarket on The Parade at Bridge Street to bring banking facilities back to the town for the first time in six years.

An application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council requesting permission for an illuminated fascia sign in the ground floor windows of units 7 to 9 and a projecting street sign.

Banking hubs are shared spaces with dedicated rooms where customers can see staff from their own bank.

Related topics:DerbyshireClay Cross