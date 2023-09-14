Local optician runs 85 miles for charity

Watch more videos on Shots!

Ruth Oldfield, an optometrist at Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care’s Chapel En Le Frith branch, decided to take on the challenge as part of Scrivens’ 85th anniversary celebrations.

Ruth, who lives in Chapel En Le Frith, said: “I wanted to go the extra mile to celebrate Scrivens’ 85th anniversary, and taking on a month-long running challenge seemed the perfect way to do it!

“Daisy and I are really proud of our achievement. It’s brilliant to know that the money raised will make a difference in the lives of people affected by dementia, especially as it affects the lives of so many people in our community.

From left Scrivens staff Abbie Kidd, Ruth Oldfield plus dog Daisy and Melanie Page

“I’m so grateful to our customers for their support. They’re at the heart of everything we do, and this customer-focused ethos has remained in place since the family business was established.

“The whole team at Chapel En Le Frith Scrivens is looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the branch to experience what 85 years of eye and hearing care knowledge looks like!”