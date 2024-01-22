Local legend, global star: Chesterfield remembers Sir John Hurt on his birthday

Today marks the birthday of the late, great Sir John Hurt, a cinematic legend whose illustrious career spanned over six decades.

Born on January 22, 1940, in Chesterfield, Hurt's impact on the world of film and theatre remains indelible.

John Vincent Hurt was born to Phyllis (née Massey; 1907–1975), an engineer and former actress, and Arnold Herbert Hurt (1904–1999), a mathematician who later embraced the calling of a Church of England clergyman. Arnold served as the vicar of Holy Trinity Church in Shirebrook, and prior to that, he held the position of vicar at St John's parish in Sunderland, County Durham, until the family's relocation to Derbyshire in 1937.

Sir John Hurt's contributions to the entertainment industry were diverse and profound, earning him accolades and admiration from audiences and peers alike. His career included iconic roles in films such as "Alien," "The Elephant Man," and "V for Vendetta," showcasing his remarkable versatility and acting prowess.

Sir John Hurt's brilliance as an actor was not only acknowledged by his adoring fans but also by the esteemed awards and institutions within the entertainment industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Hurt garnered numerous accolades, including prestigious awards that underscored his exceptional talent.

His portrayal of John Merrick in "The Elephant Man" earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, a testament to his ability to immerse himself in complex and transformative roles. In addition to his Oscar nomination, Hurt received three BAFTA Awards, two Evening Standard British Film Awards, and a Golden Globe, further solidifying his status as one of the most celebrated actors of his generation.