Paul Wilson, funeral director told the Derbyshire Times, 'Our ultimate priority is the care of the deceased and helping their families through the difficult times. Much of this is based on trust and confidence'.

In light of the recent reports, regarding a funeral director in Hull, Spire Funeral Services thought it would be useful to make a short video reassuring the local community that they have strict procedures in place in respect to the care of the deceased.

In the video, Paul explains that whenever a deceased comes into their care, various checks on identity are made with wrist tags and a mortuary register.

Steps are also taken to distinguish any two people with the same or a similar name. Before the deceased is placed in a coffin, a coffin plate is prepared bearing the name of the person, their date of death and age. All details relating to identity are again checked at this point and again before the deceased leaves the premises on the day of the funeral.

When ashes are returned to the premises, details are entered into a register and anyone receiving their loved one’s ashes, is asked to check the name on the box.

Spire Funeral Services, which has branches in Chesterfield and Staveley, are members of the National Association of Funeral Directors and the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors.

