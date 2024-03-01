Local charity presented with ‘King's Award For Voluntary Service’
On Friday the 16th February The Volunteer Centre, Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire, were presented with The King's Award for the outstanding work they do.
Created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), the Award has been shining a light on the fantastic work of voluntary groups from all across the UK for many years.
Upon presenting the Award, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, Col John Wilson OBE said, “This award isn’t given out lightly, in fact this year only six of the nominated charities in Derbyshire have been granted it.”
The King's Award always looks to celebrate organisations that are truly outstanding and making a big difference to their local community. Equivalent to an MBE, KAVS is the highest Award given to voluntary groups in the UK, and they are awarded for life.
Chief Executive, Dave Radford said, “This is a tremendous honour, the best thing that has happened to us in our 28 years, it is very exciting but of course none of it would have been possible without the dedication of our tremendous volunteers.”
He continued, “They were immense during the pandemic when they provided a shopping service to over 5,000 different referrals, more than any group in Derbyshire.”
If you feel like you’d like to volunteer, then why not contact an award winning Volunteer Centre on 01246 276777