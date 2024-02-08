Local Air Cadets celebrate top awards
The event was attended by Squadron officers, staff, cadets and distinguished guests. Cadets at this event were presented with awards which they have gained through hard work over the course of the last year. These awards range from Cadet of the Year to Best Recruit. The following cadets gained the following awards:
Best SNCO – Cadet Sgt HEXT - Dependable, reliable, shows great commitment and has realy grown into the role and developed personally.
Best JNCO – Cadet Cpl DIXON - For fortitude of character and a never give up attitude.
Best CADET - Cadet BLACKSHIELDS - Overcoming adversity
Most Promising - Junior Cadet MINNS - Natural confidence, fits in well with the Squadron and engages well with training
Commitment - Cadet Cpl SUTTON - 89.8% attendance
Merit – Cadet Cpl SUTTON - Reliable, dependable and willing to see a job through
OC Commendation - Junior Cadet ALKER - Natural confidence, fits in well with the Squadron and engages well with training
Sports – Cadet Cpl LONG - Captain of the winning Trent Wing Senior Rugby Team
Also congratulations to
Cadet Cpl DIXON on obtaining Bronze Radio qualification
Cadet Cpl SUTTON on obtaining Bronze Radio qualification
Cadet Sgt WAYNE on obtaining L144 trained shot qualification
Cadet Corporal Dixon said: “I’m really happy to have gained the best JNCO award”.
Cadet Minns “I was really surprised to win the most promising cadet award, there was a lot of competition for this place”
Adult Warrant Officer Mike Sharp added: “it’s really rewarding to us as staff to see the cadets gain these awards and shows that their hard work and effort pays off”
Flight Lieutenant Austen Colledge, Officer Commanding 620 Squadron added: “These awards are really important to the Cadets, they have put in a lot of effort over the past year with all the activities that we do, it’s really nice to give something back to them for all their hard work”.
Anybody interested in joining their local Air Cadets Squadron should visit https://www.raf.mod.uk/aircadets for more information and to contact their local unit. To join you must be aged between 12 (and in Year 8) and 18 years old.
The picture shows cadets L-R: Cpl Dixon, Sgt Hext, Cdt Blackshields, Cpl Long, Flt Lt Austen Colledge, Cpl Sutton, JCdt Minns and JCdt Alker
The Royal Air Force Air Cadets is a youth organisation affiliated to the RAF. There are approx. 40000 young people aged between 12 and 20 based all over the United Kingdom. Cadets undertake various activities from Flying and Shooting to BTEC awards.