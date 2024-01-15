Lively revelries in grand surroundings may have viewers of the hit film Saltburn wishing that they could party in a luxurious mansion closer to home.

Roaches Hall nestles in stunning landscape at Upper Hulme, between Buxton and Leek.

Drayton House in Northamptonshire with its elegant Edwardian architecture and historic charm doubled as the fictional Catton family residence.

The film hit Prime Video over the festive period, sparking a flood of online searches for ‘houses like Saltburn’.

Opulent mansions and lavish residences are plentiful in the UK so independent holiday agency Party Houses found the best suited for a summer by the lake.

Get your day off to a refreshing start in this elegant rolltop bath which takes pride of place in the master bedroom.

Roaches Hall in the Peak District fits the bill. This former Victorian hunting lodge between Buxton and Leek was the home of Sir Philip Brocklehurst and later that of his brother Henry Courtney. Roaches Hall had a small zoo comprising yaks, llamas, deer and wallabies in the grounds, with the animals later going on to roam freely until dying off in recent years.

The property at Upper Hulme has stunning interiors, incredible views and a roll top bath in the master bedroom. There are 13 bedrooms, 11 bath/shower rooms and a dining room to seat 34. A state of the art Ohm sound system enables different music to be played in each room on the ground floor. Keep fit with an outdoor full-size tennis table, an indoor table football attaction and a 7ft pool table or relax in an Xbox snug room.