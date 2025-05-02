Live

LIVE - All the Derbyshire County Council election results as they happen

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 11:52 BST
Follow our live coverage of the Derbyshire County Council election results.

Our reporting team will be on the ground with Local Democracy reporter Jon Cooper at Dronfield sport centre - division ward of DCC Leader Barry Lewis. You can follow our live coverage here.

Estimated declaration time for Derbyshire is 4.30pm.

12:33 BST

Changes to Derbyshire divisions

Since the last county council election, held in 2021, new boundaries have been introduced by The Local Government Boundary Commission with changes to usual wards.

There are 64 seats to be contested across Derbyshire today - as opposed to 61 before. Additionally just one councillor is set to represent each division, while historically three Derbyshire wards have had two councillors.

11:01 BST

What's at stake

Counting will start later today after Derbyshire residents cast their votes at the ballot box.

More than 350 candidates in the county will be competing to clinch one of 64 seats up for grabs across 64 divisions.

The current Conservative administration is looking to keep control at County Hall, as the last Tory stronghold in the region after Labour has largely seized power across the district and borough local authorities and after Labour MPs seized control of all Derbyshire’s constituencies in last year’s General Election.

The candidate lists show that the Conservatives, Labour and Reform UK have selected candidates for all 64 available county seats, with the Liberal Democrats competing in all but eight and the Green Party contesting all but 12 divisions.

Among the candidates are 36 independents, six members of Chesterfield Independents, six members of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, two members of Belper Independents, one National Front member and one Homeland Party member.

10:52 BST

Key battlegrounds

Road repairs, special educational needs, buses, social care and potential bankruptcy were the key battlegrounds being fought out in the Derbyshire County Council elections

