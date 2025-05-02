LIVE - All the Derbyshire County Council election results as they happen

Counting will start later today after Derbyshire residents cast their votes at the ballot box.

More than 350 candidates in the county will be competing to clinch one of 64 seats up for grabs across 64 divisions.

County Hall, Matlock, the authority's headquarters | Jon Cooper

The current Conservative administration is looking to keep control at County Hall, as the last Tory stronghold in the region after Labour has largely seized power across the district and borough local authorities and after Labour MPs seized control of all Derbyshire’s constituencies in last year’s General Election.

The candidate lists show that the Conservatives, Labour and Reform UK have selected candidates for all 64 available county seats, with the Liberal Democrats competing in all but eight and the Green Party contesting all but 12 divisions.