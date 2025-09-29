Sofia and Toby Wright with parents Dylan and Tammy will be stepping out on Ashgate Hospice's Superhero Night Walk In Queen's Park, Chesterfield on October 18.

Two young siblings will be dressed as superheroes when they step out on a walk to raise money in memory of their grandad.

Sofia and Toby Wright, who live in Matlock, will join hundreds of other children and families at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, on October 18.

They will be stepping out on a Superhero Night Walk, where sponsorship will help towards the £11million that Ashgate Hospice needs each year to keep its service running.

Five-year-old Toby and big sister Sofia, 6, are planning to dress up as Spider-Man and Supergirl respectively. They are taking on the walk in tribute to their grandad Jon Wright who received end of life care at the hospice. Jon was 48 when he passed away in 2023, eight months after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Jon Wright was an outgoing man who enjoyed exploring and walking but had his life cut short by lung cancer in 2023.

Sofia and Toby, who will be joined on the night by dad Dylan and mum Tammy, set a target to raise £100 for the hospice, but have already received £370 in donations.

According to Dylan, Sofia said she chose to dress up as Supergirl because her grandad “always said I was his superhero”, while Toby said he knew “how much I loved Spider-Man”.

“Sofia and Toby are feeling very positive and excited to take on this walk for the first time!” said Dylan. “Dad made sure he saw Sofia and Toby as much as possible, they meant everything to him.”

Jon was an outgoing person who was passionate about exploring, walking, drawing and everything in between. Dylan, 28, said: “There was truly no-one in our family like him and it’s left a huge hole since he died.

“He started feeling unwell and started feeling pain in his muscles, but it ended up being much more serious – he was given a cancer diagnosis, but it came too late.

“It was the worst thing to happen to our family, but he kept fighting and pushed through as hard as he could.”

When Jon’s condition worsened, he was admitted to the hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Old Brampton, Chesterfield, where he received round-the-clock care for about two months.

Dylan said the hospice enabled their family to focus on making lasting memories with Jon, and they even had takeaway nights together in his room on the ward.

He added: “Ashgate gave Dad access to a room and bed with everything he needed to hand. He had never received this much care at any kind of hospital.

“He had struggled being at home; he wanted to be in his own surroundings but knew it was far too hard to get up and down stairs.

“We chose to support Ashgate as a thank you, but nothing will ever be enough for all they did for us to help Dad to be as comfortable as possible."

Tickets for the Superhero Night Walk cost £7 per child and adults go free – registrations must be made before Tuesday, October 14 to receive their fundraising pack in the post.

Walkers can choose between a one and three-mile course. The walk will start at 5.30pm and finish at 7pm. Doors will open at 4pm.

Every participating child will receive a fundraising pack, superhero cape, and a glow-in-the-dark mask to wear while taking part in the event.

Sign up or find out more about the Superhero Night Walk event on the hospice’s website or call 01246 567 250.