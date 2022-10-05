'Little haven' in Chesterfield celebrates 50 years of providing affordable housing for women

St Helens Complex, on Newbold Road, Chesterfield marked the milestone with a celebration event which had been delayed by almost a year due to the pandemic.

The building, which is home to 24 women, was opened at its current location in 1971, but Chesterfield almshouses have a much longer history – first welcoming people in need as early as 1875.

The event welcomed over 40 guests with a buffet and bar. Residents, their families, staff, stakeholders and Chesterfield Mayor and Mayoress Tony and Sharon Rogers, attended.

Alms houses in Chesterfield celebrate 50 years. Seen here is manager Jenette Estevez, and residents Kath Palmer, Nora Keziupa and Margaret Pew.

Jennette Estevez, 54, the General Manager at St Helens Complex said: “It was a lovely afternoon and it was really enjoyed by the residents. It was great to see everyone at the celebration and lovely to see our communal lounge filled up.”

Following the celebration, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins also visited the almshouse.

Jennette said: “He did a tour around the building, we showed him one of the vacant flats, and spoke briefly about grants and funding. He was really pleased with the complex and he was quite taken aback really by how lovely and spacious the building was.

“Toby Perkins met a couple of residents, sat down and had a cup of tea and a chat with them. That was really nice. He took time to come over for over an hour when really could have just given us a phone call. That means a lot for the residents as well.”

MP Toby Perkins has visited Chesterfield United Charities' St Helens site to talk to staff and residents following the hosuing complex celebrating its 50th anniversary. From the left: resident Kathleen Palmer, MP Toby Perkins and a general manager Jennette Estevez.

The almshouses on Saltergate was built in 1875 from a trust provided by the wills of Thomas Large, George Taylor and Sarah Rose. There were 11 houses, administered by the Chesterfield Municipal Trustees for ‘poor persons of good character’.

On demolition in 1971, the women were rehoused in new almshouses in Newbold Road, where the complex is located until today.

At the moment St Helen’s Close hosts 24 one-room houses and offers accommodation for women over the age of 55. Each house is spacious and consists of a bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom or a wetroom.

Jenette said: “We're fortunate that all our residents are still very independent, but we are making sure that they are, safe, and that they live a happy life. Some of them have been through quite a lot of trauma in their life. And it's nice they settled here, and that we can buiId this network for them and support them”.

The almshouses were the Eventide Homes on Infirmary Road, Chesterfield. Pictured in 1971

The residents don’t pay rent, but they pay a maintenance fee of under £300 per month which alongside the grants and donations helps to keep the site running. The fee also covers water, heating, laundry facilities and social activities.

Jenette said: “We provide a roof over the heads of those who've got limited means. Some of our residents do not have anywhere to live and could become homeless if they did not get support from us.

“Some ladies went through their marriage breaking down and had to move out of their houses and take shelter short term with a family member who only has a one bedroom house. So in effect, that lady could be homeless, but she's not living on the streets thanks to the almshouse.”

“It's like a little haven in Chesterfield, that not many people know about, but residents are very happy here and describe this place as very safe. What they also like is a social calendar we have. We organise movie afternoons, bingo, board games, ‘keep fit’ and we have a hairdresser visiting and offering appointments.”

The residents can also count on 24 hour support from the staff, including Janette who lives at the Newbold Road Complex and is available to help if needed.

She said: “If anybody is ill during the night or has fallen down but doesn't need an ambulance or paramedic they may just call me just to ask for support. Our residents are mainly between 70 and 100-years-old and some of them are fragil so they pay a contribution for careline, which is part of the council, and offers a 24/7 emergency support.”

She added: “It’s quite a big role for one person, but I’ve done this kind of work before, so it's a little bit easier for me. And I love my job, which not many people can say. I do honestly love to socialise with the ladies.

“One of the nicest things about the job is that the residents are always complimentary. It really means a lot that every day, there's always somebody who appreciates the job you do. And after the 50th anniversary celebration I received phone calls and cards - people were just saying how they felt very proud to live here. The residents are really kind. I support them and they support me and that's lovely.”