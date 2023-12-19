Little 'angels' from primary school put on 'magnificent' performance at Matlock hotel

Staff, guests and local community came together at a hotel in Matlock to listen to a ‘magnificent’ Christmas concert by pupils from a nearby primary.

Children sang a range of Christmas Carols and songs from their nativity play and received a loud round of applause.

Children from Holy Trinity Primary School visited the New Bath Hotel in Matlock Bath, which has recently welcomed new management.

At the event hosted on December 18, pupils performed for staff, hotel guests, parents and other community members who attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They sang a range of Christmas Carols and songs from their nativity play and received a loud round of applause.

Pupils from Holly Trinity School performed at the New Bath Hotel in Matlock on Monday, December 18.

Jamille Riverol, sales and events coordinator at the hotel, said: “It was lovely to have the children singing for the guests, staff and local community. Everyone thought the performance was fantastic and magnificent and compared the children to little angels.