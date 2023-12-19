Little 'angels' from primary school put on 'magnificent' performance at Matlock hotel
Children from Holy Trinity Primary School visited the New Bath Hotel in Matlock Bath, which has recently welcomed new management.
At the event hosted on December 18, pupils performed for staff, hotel guests, parents and other community members who attended.
They sang a range of Christmas Carols and songs from their nativity play and received a loud round of applause.
Jamille Riverol, sales and events coordinator at the hotel, said: “It was lovely to have the children singing for the guests, staff and local community. Everyone thought the performance was fantastic and magnificent and compared the children to little angels.
“It was the first time that we have ever done something like this but it was lovely to see the local community involved. We are hoping to invite the pupils back next year and this time have even a bigger performance.”