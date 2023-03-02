The litter was collected from Damon Drive in Brimington by Lee Brassington, a member of Chesterfield Litter Picking Group.

Some of the items were reported to be half-buried in the park for years.

All the items collected had been put next to the council bin on Peterdale Road and later disposed of by council workers.

Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Litter and fly tipping are damaging to the environment and don’t make our neighbourhoods or parks as inviting as they should be.

“The rubbish pictured was kindly collected from around the area by one of our local voluntary litter picking groups. These groups play a key role in supporting our street scene teams to help keep our borough clean and tidy, they collect litter and put it at a specific location before informing our street scene team who arrange collection usually within 24 hours.

“I want to thank the local litter picking groups who we regularly work with and support – they make a real difference in our community.

“Our street scene team operate seven days a week to try and make sure our borough looks its best but our team cannot be everywhere and rely on receiving reports of litter and rubbish from our residents. We can also take enforcement action against those responsible for these environmental crimes and urge members of the public to report this to us through our customer services team or online through the My Chesterfield platform.”

One of the items found in the park was an old toilet.

