Litter pickers launch fundraiser to help ‘humble’ Chesterfield hero pay for repairs to ‘grot mobile’ car

Chesterfield Litter Pickers are appealing for help to pay for repairs to ‘grot mobile’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Litter Pickers have launched a GoFundMe Page to help Lee Brassington, 42, pay for repairs to his mum’s red Citroën Berlingo known as the ‘grot mobile’.

The car, which is set for repairs at Turners Auto services, is regularly used by Lee to transport collected rubbish to a nearby recycling facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee, from Brimington, the founder and leader of Chesterfield Litter Pickers, is well known locally for his litter picking efforts and impressive charity challenges for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Lee Brassington, a well-known Chesterfield litter picker, uses the 'grot mobile' to transport litter to a recycling facility.

Vicki Holmes, who lunched the fundraiser, said: “This beloved Berlingo plays a major role in our groups efforts, Lee collects the bags we collect on our Sunday group picks and takes them to our sponsor Ward Recycling for the waste we collect to be recycled. I have set up this fundraiser as a way of our community to help raise funds to get him and his Berlingo back on the road and continue to the work we do.

"Lee is a very valued member of our group, he goes above and beyond for us all, and a very humble man. I hope together we can help with this unexpected bump in the road and get him back on his way.”

Lee Brassington said: “Every donation is very much appreciated. Thank you from the Brassingtons and Chesterfield Litter Pickers.”