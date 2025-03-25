Litter pickers launch fundraiser to help ‘humble’ Chesterfield hero pay for repairs to ‘grot mobile’ car
Chesterfield Litter Pickers have launched a GoFundMe Page to help Lee Brassington, 42, pay for repairs to his mum’s red Citroën Berlingo known as the ‘grot mobile’.
The car, which is set for repairs at Turners Auto services, is regularly used by Lee to transport collected rubbish to a nearby recycling facility.
Lee, from Brimington, the founder and leader of Chesterfield Litter Pickers, is well known locally for his litter picking efforts and impressive charity challenges for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
Vicki Holmes, who lunched the fundraiser, said: “This beloved Berlingo plays a major role in our groups efforts, Lee collects the bags we collect on our Sunday group picks and takes them to our sponsor Ward Recycling for the waste we collect to be recycled. I have set up this fundraiser as a way of our community to help raise funds to get him and his Berlingo back on the road and continue to the work we do.
"Lee is a very valued member of our group, he goes above and beyond for us all, and a very humble man. I hope together we can help with this unexpected bump in the road and get him back on his way.”
Lee Brassington said: “Every donation is very much appreciated. Thank you from the Brassingtons and Chesterfield Litter Pickers.”
