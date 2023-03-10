2 . New Direction School, Clowne - inadequate

Ofsted published a report on January 31, 2023 following additional inspection in December said that New Direction school meets all of the independent school standards that were checked during this inspection. However, this was a second additional inspection carried out at the school in 2022 as it was rated as 'inadequate' in 2021. Inspectors said that leaders and staff have created a positive safeguarding culture, but the school still is 'inadequate' and needs to implement further improvements.

Photo: Google Maps