We have gathered all North East Derbyshire secondary schools which are currently rated as ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted.
List of secondary schools in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and Peak District rated as 'inadequate' or 'require improvement' by Ofsted - as they work hard to improve

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
19 hours ago

All schools are visited by Ofsted inspectors to ensure that they are performing well and preparing pupils for further education and life in a community.

Each school is given a rating – outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

More schools across England are now good or outstanding with the latest Ofsted inspection outcomes showing a continuing trend of improvement since the pandemic.

But many are still struggling following the challenges they had to face during COVID lockdowns.

Here is a full list of North East Derbyshire secondaries which are working hard to improve - but for now remain rated as 'inadequate' or 'require improvement'.

An Ofsted inspection in June 2022 rated the school as inadequate. The quality of education, behaviour and leadership and management attitudes have been rated as 'inadequate'. Personal development and sixth-form provision require improvement. Inspectors have however praised the school for offering a broad range of subjects.

1. Eckington School - inadequate

Photo: Andrew Roe

Ofsted published a report on January 31, 2023 following additional inspection in December said that New Direction school meets all of the independent school standards that were checked during this inspection. However, this was a second additional inspection carried out at the school in 2022 as it was rated as 'inadequate' in 2021. Inspectors said that leaders and staff have created a positive safeguarding culture, but the school still is 'inadequate' and needs to implement further improvements.

2. New Direction School, Clowne - inadequate

Photo: Google Maps

The Ofsted inspection carried out in June 2022 found out that Eastwood Grange School 'requires improvement'. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development and sixth-form provision were graded as 'good'.

3. Eastwood Grange School - requires improvement

Photo: Eastwood Grange School

The report published on January 19, 2023 found that Belper School and Sixth Form Centre at John O’Gaunts Way, Belper requires improvement. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management as well as sixth-form provision were all rated as good, but quality of education requires improvement. The school was rated as 'requires improvement' during the last inspection in 2019.

4. Belper School and Sixth Form Centre - requires improvement

Photo: Google Maps

