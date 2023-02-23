We have gathered all North East Derbyshire primaries rated as 'inadequate' or 'requires improvement' by Ofsted, which are working hard to improve their ratings following the Covid pandemic.
More schools across England are now good or outstanding with the latest Ofsted inspection outcomes showing a continuing trend of improvement since the pandemic.
But many schools are still struggling following unprecedented challenges they had to face during COVID lockdowns.
Here is a list of all North East Derbyshire primaries which are working hard to improve but for now remain rated as 'inadequate' or 'require improvement'.
1. Holly House Special School, Old Whittington
An Ofsted inspection of Holly House Special School at Church Street North in Old Whittington, Derbyshire, concluded that the school ‘requires improvement’ across all categories. The school has maintained its rating since the last Ofsted inspection in April 2019. Ofsted inspectors said the primary made noticeable progress since 2019.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Swanwick Primary School, Alfreton
An Ofsted report, published in February 2023 concluded that Swanwick Primary School at South Street, in Alfreton had its rating downgraded to ‘requires improvement.’ Watchdog rated behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management as well as early years provision, as good at Swanwick Primary School but said that the quality of education requires improvement.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Belper School and Sixth Form Centre
The report published on January 19, 2023 found that Belper School and Sixth Form Centre at John O’Gaunts Way, Belper requires improvement. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management as well as sixth-form provision were all rated as good, but quality of educations requires improvement. The school was rated as 'requires improvement' during the last inspection in 2019.
Photo: Google Maps
4. Morton Primary School
Morton Primary School at Main Road in Morton has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ during the Ofsted visit on Decmeber 6 and 7 last year, said a report published in January. It is a significant improvement since the primary was told it is ‘inadequate’ during an inspection in March 2022, less than six months earlier. Inspectors said that leaders and staff have worked with focus and determination to improve the school and many positive actions have been taken within six months.
Photo: Google Maps