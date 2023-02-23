4 . Morton Primary School

Morton Primary School at Main Road in Morton has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ during the Ofsted visit on Decmeber 6 and 7 last year, said a report published in January. It is a significant improvement since the primary was told it is ‘inadequate’ during an inspection in March 2022, less than six months earlier. Inspectors said that leaders and staff have worked with focus and determination to improve the school and many positive actions have been taken within six months.

Photo: Google Maps