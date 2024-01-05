Lights, Camera, Derbyshire: Chatsworth House and Kedleston Hall shine in Virgin Media's Movie Mapper

Kedleston Hall has etched its name in filmography with appearances in The Duchess. Pictured is Keira Knightley sharing a joke with film crew.

Derbyshire shines as a top location with Chatsworth House and Kedleston Hall in the limelight.

Virgin Media has launched the interactive map, the Movie Mapper, showcasing the breathtaking locations where some of the most beloved movies in cinematic history were shot across the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notably, some of these cinematic treasures hail from the picturesque landscapes of our very own Derbyshire.

Chatsworth House and Kedleston Hall featured in the Top 10 list of Brits' favourite film locations, research by Virgin Media shows.

Virgin Media's comprehensive research also delves into the preferences of Brits when it comes to filming locations, unveiling that two Derbyshire spots have secured coveted spots in the Top 10. Chatsworth House and Kedleston Hall have emerged as favourites, having played host to iconic scenes.

Chatsworth has featured in a range of films, TV programmes and documentaries, and the 35,000-acre Chatsworth Estate offers a range of beautiful locations.

It is believed that Jane Austen may have based her idea of Pemberley on Chatsworth House and written the novel while in Bakewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chatsworth House featured prominently in classics such as Pride and Prejudice and The Crown. Meanwhile, Kedleston Hall has etched its name in filmography with appearances in The Duchess and Jane Eyre.

The map coincides with a recent study by Virgin Media O2, which sheds light on the connection between Brits' affinity for movie magic and their travel aspirations. Almost half of the respondents expressed a willingness to visit a destination solely because it served as a backdrop for a film.

The study underscores the role movie-related tourism plays in Derbyshire.