Derbyshire 4x4 Response Team was called to help assist the emergency services during Storm Babet and worked with ‘professionalism and care’.

Derbyshire 4×4 Response is a volunteer group covering Derbyshire, the Peak District and surrounding areas and over the weekend the drivers travelled across the county to help those dealing with the worst of the flooding.

Sam Vincent, publicity team leader and volunteer, said: “We were watching the weather on Thursday and knew something so we started preparing but I don’t think we realised it was going to be as bad as it was.

“On Friday we were getting calls of significant flooding and were tasked with helping Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service in Chesterfield where the flooding was the most extreme.

A Derbyshire 4x4 Responder who was out on call this weekend helping emergency services tackle the devastating floods caused by Storm Babet. Photo Derbyshire 4x4

“We were helping to take people whose homes had flooded to a safe space at Queen’s Park Sports Centre where a safe base had been set up.

“We had 12 drivers out all day Friday and working into the night as well before returning to help again on Saturday.”

On Saturday the drivers were sent to a flooded caravan site and were also asked to help patients in care homes.

The main objective of Derbyshire 4×4 response is to provide logistical support. This may be the transport of critical staff and supplies during periods of adverse weather, or to areas normal road going vehicles cannot reach during normal weather.Sam said: “We were transporting doctors across the county everywhere from Derby to across the border to South Yorkshire.

A photo taken from the car of one of the on call Derbyshire 4x4 Responder volunteers. Photo Derbyshire 4x4

“We also helped the police who needed to travel but couldn’t use their own vehicles.”

Derbyshire 4×4 Response was founded by eight members, each being active and experienced responders.

Between them having well in excess of 50 years 4×4 response experience.

Sam said: “We have 40 active members and we are all trained to deal with situations like heavy snow and floods.

“And although we do the training and we work alongside the emergency services we are just volunteers.