Life-saving work of Derbyshire mountain rescue team revealed in new TV series

A new TV series on Channel 5 will show viewers what it’s like being part of a life saving team and two episodes will join Edale Mountain Rescue Team following them on call-outs.

The first episode of a new series Rescue 999: Seconds to Save a Life will air tonight (Friday) and follow dramatic real-life rescues from mountain rescue, air ambulances and other rescue charities at sea and on land.

An Edale Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: “The first one is a fallen climber and the second, which will be shown on Friday August 30, follows an injured walker.

“Set your reminders, buy your TV snacks and be sure to watch us.”

Edale Mountain Rescue will be appearing on TV in new Channel 5 show. Photo submitted

During the first episode the team assists a fallen climber who has fallen five metres down a rock with potential life threatening injuries.

People are already looking forward to watching the show and speaking on social media after the show announcement was made one person said: “I am forever grateful to all the Edale Mountain Rescue Team and also Wood Head after you came to my rescue two and a half years ago after I broke my ankle in three places.

“Thank you for the amazing work you all do, I've raised a good amount over the time and always donate if I see the team collecting.”

Another added: “I'll be forever grateful for your services four years ago when l managed a dislocation and trimaleor fracture.”

The show will air on Channel 5 and My 5 at 8pm.