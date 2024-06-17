Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brave woman who survived a deadly flesh-eating bug welcomed her life-saver to the launch party of her new business in Chesterfield.

Louise Fawcett held a celebration to mark the opening of Sight Loss Solutions on Chatsworth Road where special guest was Charlotte Homes, a trainee advanced clinical practitioner at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Louise, a 58-year-old specialist practitioner in vision loss, was just days away from launching her business in April when she contracted necrotising fasciitis. The flesh-eating infection can prove fatal if not treated swiftly.

Charlotte recognised Louise’s symptoms when she was in the Royal’s A &E department having studied the condition informally just a few weeks earlier and alerted her colleagues. She said: “I knew it was a very rare condition that I’d heard very little about and I thought that as an A&E practitioner I might one day come across it. I obviously didn’t know Louise before but I knew she wasn’t right, she wasn’t herself in the way she presented.

Louise Fawcett, owner of Sight Loss Solutions, with Charlotte Holmes, trainee advance clinical practitioner at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, at the launch party for Louise's business.

"She shocked us all and defeated this awful condition. It’s incredible to see her not only looking physically well but celebrating this success.”

Louise said: “Charlotte saved my life. She and the team needed to be recognised – there are too many people to be named – but initially if Charlotte had not diagnosed so quickly and so thoroughly, I might not be here now. I know my recovery is a long way away until I’m fully fit. I’m thankful I’m alive and I just live every day.”

Charlotte, 35, thanked Louise for recognising the care that she had been given at the Royal. She said: “You’ve given people a success story. You’re going to inspire the public so much and reinforce their confidence in A&E and the NHS.”

In her opening speech, Louise said: “Other than the fabulous medical intervention, I had prayers constantly and from all over the world. As horrible as it was, and I was in a lot of pain, I was not fearful and I wasn’t scared every time that I was going into the theatre. I know God saved me as well as the medical intervention.”

Louise Fawcett with some of the aids that are available for people who have sight loss.

Louise, who is on crutches after having a skin graft on her ankle, said of Sight Loss Solutions: “This is going to be for adults who live in Derbyshire. They can refer themselves or through family, hospital, by telephone, email or in person.”

With a career spanning 25 years in adult social services, Louise is experienced in understanding the issues faced by people who have impaired vision.

She said: “I have to teach people to get out and about safely and they are scared to step out of the door. I usually start off and sight guide someone on a route and I talk the route. It can take up to 18 months or two years just to get someone to the shop but in the end they can do it confidently, independently and safely and this is what makes my job so worthwhile.

"Families say people with sight loss can’t have a hot drink because they’ll burn themselves. What that does is disable them even more.” Louise showed how a small battery powered gadget can solve the difficulty by bleeping when poured hot liquid reaches a safe level in a cup.

At her new business she will be offering practical and emotional support, life skills, benefits and concessions advice and carer support.

Louise is also trained in floristry and is offering flower therapy workshops, not only for those with sight loss but for everyone from hen parties to retired people.