Letters to heaven scheme launched to support grieving families in Chesterfield

A ‘letters to heaven’ scheme has been launched in the region, with three special white post boxes installed at sites around Chesterfield.

The initiative, led by Chesterfield Borough Council, enables people to post messages to loved ones who have passed away, which is something that can help many people work through their grief.

White post boxes where messages can be post have been installed at Boythorpe Cemetery, Staveley Cemetery and Chesterfield and District Crematorium.

Councillor for Staveley South, Allan Ogle attended the opening of a new post box in Staveley.

Cllr Allan Ogle and Staveley residents with the towns new Letters to Heaven post box.

In a Facebook post he said: “Grieving is a journey and I hope these post boxes provide some comfort, a chance to revisit joyful memories and bring peace to the hearts of those who are struggling.”

Letters, messages, or cards posted will be treated respectfully as confidential materials. They will never be opened or read; serving as a deeply personal way to express emotions.

Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning and environment, said: “This is a great initiative and I hope that it will help people affected by grief. I want to thank the ward members and individuals who have helped push this initiative through for the benefit of our residents.”

The boxes are free for anyone to post a letter to their loved ones, or if it’s a special occasion they can send birthday cards, anniversary cards, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards, Christmas cards or even holiday postcards.