‘Letters to Heaven’ scheme launched to support grieving families in Chesterfield

Three ‘Letters to Heaven’ post boxes have been installed at sites around Chesterfield.

The initiative, which is led by Chesterfield Borough Council, enables people to write messages to loved ones who have passed away, which is something that can help many people who are working through grief.

White post boxes where messages can be dropped off have been installed at Boythorpe Cemetery, Staveley Cemetery and Chesterfield and District Crematorium.

Letters, messages, or cards posted in the boxes will be treated respectfully as confidential materials. They will never be opened or read, they serve as a deeply personal way to express emotions.

Councillor Martin Stone, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for climate change, planning and environment, said: “This is a great initiative and I hope that it will help people affected by grief. I want to thank the ward members and individuals who have helped push this initiative through for the benefit of our residents.”

The boxes are free for anyone to post a letter to their loved ones, or if it’s a special occasion they can send birthday cards, anniversary cards, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards, Christmas cards or even holiday postcards.